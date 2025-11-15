Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Tarun Arora Sells 882 Shares

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 882 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $24,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 101,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,004.70. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of Ringcentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $32,240.33.

Ringcentral Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Ringcentral stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ringcentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ringcentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ringcentral by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ringcentral by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 61.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

