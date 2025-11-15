SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

