Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Director Carlos Migoya Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) Director Carlos Migoya acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,535.84. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MRP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is presently 171.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $210,988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,729,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $53,020,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millrose Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

