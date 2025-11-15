ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell Elmer Sells 62 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $52,847.56. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,510.16. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $849.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,093. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $914.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.34.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,159.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $2,589,235,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.