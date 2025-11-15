Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 78.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

