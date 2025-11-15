Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Teresa Brophy Bair Sells 8,804 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $98,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,394.02. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teresa Brophy Bair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $78,716.70.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 4,478,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,571. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $974.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 202.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 5,186,660 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 772,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 738,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 610,604 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

