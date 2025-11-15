zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZSPC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ZSPC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,830. zSpace has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of zSpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

