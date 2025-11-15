Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Director Owen Ryan Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.05. 1,272,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,484. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $44.00 price target on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,505 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

