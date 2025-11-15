Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,350 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered SSE to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,997 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,311.

SSE Stock Down 1.6%

SSE stock traded down GBX 36 on Friday, hitting GBX 2,227. 804,468,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The firm has a market cap of £24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,820.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.50. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,307.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSE will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

