WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $375.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.33 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

