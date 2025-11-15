ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

AMAT opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

