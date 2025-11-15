Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

