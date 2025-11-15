CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

