Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.49, Zacks reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 11.2%

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 22,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

