Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Releases Earnings Results

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Tevogen Bio Stock Down 6.1%

TVGN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 425,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.86.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tevogen Bio stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tevogen Bio were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVGN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tevogen Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.