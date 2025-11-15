NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. NRG Energy has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

