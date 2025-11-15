Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of GE Aerospace worth $880,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.93. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.