Kemper Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,447. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.Kemper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.