Kemper Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,447. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
