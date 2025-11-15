Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%
FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 142,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.75.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
