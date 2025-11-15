Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 142,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

See Also

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

