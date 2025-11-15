OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.
