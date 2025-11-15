NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

