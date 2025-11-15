Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 22.1% of Financial Life Planners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the second quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.