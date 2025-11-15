Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.