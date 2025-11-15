Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Announces Earnings Results

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Zacks reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

