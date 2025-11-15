Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million.

Armlogi Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTOC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 5,500,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.56. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Armlogi presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armlogi stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

