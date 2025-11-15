Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.73 and last traded at $124.9280, with a volume of 715662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

