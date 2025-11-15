Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 625900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.36. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $25,754.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 365,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,548.52. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,577 shares of company stock valued at $121,024. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 311,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

