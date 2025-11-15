Security Financial Services INC. Buys 462 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

