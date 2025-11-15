WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) COO R Jarrett Lilien Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,011,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,094.26. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R Jarrett Lilien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of WisdomTree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $165,125.00.

WisdomTree stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 105.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 112.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

