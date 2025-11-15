Analyzing RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RideNow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of RideNow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chewy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and RideNow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 1.22% 50.45% 5.19% RideNow Group -9.35% -223.85% -4.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.86 billion 1.17 $392.74 million $0.35 95.78 RideNow Group $1.21 billion 0.17 -$78.60 million ($2.80) -1.90

This table compares Chewy and RideNow Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than RideNow Group. RideNow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chewy has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RideNow Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chewy and RideNow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 20 2 2.89 RideNow Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $45.84, suggesting a potential upside of 36.75%. RideNow Group has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than RideNow Group.

Summary

Chewy beats RideNow Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About RideNow Group

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.