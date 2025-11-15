Intrua Financial LLC Buys 441 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

