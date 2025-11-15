Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

