Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 265,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.22. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

