Tesoro Gold (ASX:TSO) Insider Mark Connelly Buys 3,750,000 Shares

Tesoro Gold Ltd (ASX:TSO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Connelly purchased 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$217,500.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Tesoro Gold Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 85% interest in the El Zorro Gold project covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Resources Limited and changed its name to Tesoro Gold Limited in April 2022.

