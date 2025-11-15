Amaero International (ASX:3DA) Insider Alistair Cray Buys 946,173 Shares of Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Cray bought 946,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 per share, with a total value of A$170,311.14.

Alistair Cray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Alistair Cray acquired 300,000 shares of Amaero International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 per share, with a total value of A$115,200.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Alistair Cray bought 500,000 shares of Amaero International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$187,500.00.

Amaero International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Amaero International Company Profile

Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company provides research and development, contract manufacturing, and tooling specialists services, as well as patented metal alloys. It serves the aviation, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors, as well as the tooling industries.

