Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey Parker Buys 7,500 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Parker bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,377.50. This represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Perrigo Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 4,984,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $8,931,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.50.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
