Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey Parker Buys 7,500 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Parker bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,377.50. This represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 4,984,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -305.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $8,931,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

