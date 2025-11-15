BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Director Steven Taslitz Acquires 100,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Taslitz acquired 100,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 451,184 shares in the company, valued at $577,515.52. This represents a 28.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRC Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BRCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 451,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in BRC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,301,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

