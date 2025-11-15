Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,903. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $164.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.