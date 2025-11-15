Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanara MedTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,247. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 351.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

