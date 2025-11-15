Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 5,576,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

