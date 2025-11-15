BXP (NYSE:BXP) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BXP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.
BXP Stock Performance
BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BXP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BXP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 12.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.8% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BXP Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
