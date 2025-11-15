MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,854.71.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,048.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,372.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

