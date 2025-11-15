WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

