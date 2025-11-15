Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

