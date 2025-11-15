Truepoint Inc. Purchases 595,498 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 230.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 947,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 177,969 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

