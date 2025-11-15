Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 2,190,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $612,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.40. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

