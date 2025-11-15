Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Issues Earnings Results

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nocera had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Nocera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCRA remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,967. Nocera has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nocera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

