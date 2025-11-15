Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Old Market Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

Old Market Capital Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:OMCC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. Old Market Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Get Old Market Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Market Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Market Capital stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Market Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OMCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Old Market Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Old Market Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Market Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Market Capital

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.