Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

