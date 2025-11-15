Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

